Call the Midwife star gives a huge update about season 14's arrival

Call the Midwife season 14 is on the way, and there's been an exciting update about the new episodes from star Georgie Glen.

We are expecting season 14 to arrive in January 2025 following the annual Christmas episode, and it's looking likely as production is about to commence on the next installment, with Georgie confirming the happy news.

The Miss Higgins star told Radio Times: "We begin filming at the end of April", although we don't have an exact timeframe for production.

She added that she was "so looking forward to going back, not least because it's an actor with a job on the horizon, but also because it's such wonderful company".

Georgie went on to tease the follow-up of some big cliffhangers, adding: "To know we're all going to reunite again, it's lovely. And there were a few cliffhangers at the end of the episode, various other storylines, and who knows where they're going to go."

Trixie and Matthew's marriage has been going through a rough patch. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Fans will likely be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what's next for the residents of Poplar, especially Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew's (Olly Rix) marriage which has been strained due to financial issues.

In the Call the Midwife season 13 finale, we saw Trixie on the phone with Matthew, telling him that she is coming to America to be with him, so it is expected that season 14 will explore this in more detail.

Georgie praised this particular storyline and said that Call the Midwife was "not a fairy story". She added: "It's real life, and things happen in real life," she explained. "It's not beyond reasonable doubt that someone who appears to have plenty of funds [could hit a rough patch].

"You don't know who's swimming commando until the tide goes out. So it's these unexpected things that make the show real."

But she doesn't know how the future will look for the couple, adding: "They're dealing with a huge challenge and who knows how that will pan out."

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US. Episodes can be watched on iPlayer or PBS on Demand.