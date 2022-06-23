Call the Midwife star teases season 12 with cute behind-the-scenes snap

A Call the Midwife star has teased what's to come for the upcoming season.

Call the Midwife favorite Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner in the hit period drama, has shared a sweet behind-the-scenes picture while filming for season 12.

As filming for Call the Midwife season 12 gets underway, Stephen offered us a behind-the-scenes look as he posted a lovely picture of himself and young Ned Shaw, who plays his son Teddy.

The picture shows the father and son duo smiling as they filmed on a sunny day for an outdoor event at Nonnatus House and was posted on the official Call the Midwife Twitter account.

Accompanying the snap was the caption: “Behind the scenes on #CallTheMidwife Series 12: Hello sunshine!”.

Behind the scenes on #CallTheMidwife Series 12: Hello sunshine! https://t.co/uQJW4Rh4AC pic.twitter.com/Sl4cC2BJ5lJune 22, 2022 See more

Alongside the highly-anticipated return of Call the Midwife season 12, Stephen previously revealed that some familiar faces will be returning to the upcoming Christmas special.

Although he didn’t mention who will be returning specifically, he guaranteed that the special will be emotional.

Talking to the Radio Times (opens in new tab), Stephen said: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way.

"I think it draws on its own history again, but there's a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there's also a great story there too, and it's been really enjoyable to do."

Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: (C) Nealstreet Productions)

He also teased some information about season 12, saying: “For the next series, I think it feels very open after the pandemic.

"There's a good vibe at the moment on set. So I'm really looking forward to the dynamic of the new series — although we don't get told a great deal, so we don't know any big secrets!"

Call the Midwife season 12 returns in 2023 and a Christmas Special at the end of this year.

Past series of Call the Midwife are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and PBS in the US.