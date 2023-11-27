Call the Midwife's Helen George responds to Trixie exit rumours

Call the Midwife star Helen George has responded to speculation that her character Trixie will leave during the next series.

It had been claimed that the star, the only midwife left on the show who appeared in the very first episode, would depart at the end of Call the Midwife season 13 when she decides to quit Poplar with her husband, Matthew Aylward (played by Olly Rix). However, elsewhere it's been reported that Trixie won't be leaving.

Helen has not now categorically denied the rumours she's leaving alongside Olly Rix. Instead, she simply gave this cryptic response to The Times. "I don’t know what the plan is. Like in life, you just never know what’s going to happen."

Trixie tying the knot with Matthew Aylward (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz)

With fans in doubt over exactly what happens to Trixie, it certainly builds excitement for the new series which begins in January. In the same interview, Helen spoke about how proud she is of the show for tackling a range of tricky subjects.

"It’s not slamming it down your throat. It's not some lefty shout-out on Twitter. It’s not the kind of aggression we’re used to when we talk about politics."

Earlier this year, Helen spoke to What to Watch about how Trixie and Matthew’s marriage will work out, saying: "It'll be interesting to see where they end up living But one thing is for sure, it will be a passionate marriage. They really challenge each other — I don't think they're just going to be playing house and buying lots of kittens!”

In the same chat, Olly Rix told us: "Being married is certainly not going to take them away from Poplar or Nonnatus House.

"Their relationship does feel fated somehow. They're exacting with one another and they pick each other up on lots of things, which is a good basis for a happy marriage. I'm looking forward to seeing what that entails."

Before series 13 arrives, there's the Call the Midwife Christmas 2023 special to enjoy which promises to be a cracker.