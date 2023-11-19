Casualty bosses confirm this fan favourite will remain on the show after EXIT rumours

Casualty fans will be pleased to hear that one of their favourite characters is staying in the show, after rumours that she might be leaving the BBC show.

Rumours swirled that Elinor Lawless, who plays Dr Stevie Nash in Casualty, would be leaving the show when it returns to screens, but producers were keen to put the record straight, releasing a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

'Don’t believe the rumours! Dr Stevie Nash isn’t going anywhere We love you @elinor_lawless,' bosses of the show wrote on the social media platform.

The post came after it was reported in the tabloids that Dr Stevie would be leaving the show when it returns in the coming weeks.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the post, with one writing, 'I clearly missed something...what rumours?? But WOOP WOOP glad they're not true.'

While another said, 'Glad to hear it, Casualty wouldn’t be the same without Doctor Nash & her sidekick nurse Cadogan.'

And a third wrote, 'yay - best news i’ve heard for a while!! was getting worried there for a moment.'

And another said, 'I didn’t like her at 1st. Now I like her more than Faith. Paramedic Ian will always be my favourite.'

And another said, 'Thank goodness!!! I was so sad because she’s my absolute favourite. Glad she’s staying.'

Casualty fans can't wait until the show resumes, which could be in a number of weeks, as it is set to return before 2023 is out.

One fan wrote on X, 'Don't get me wrong i'm enjoying my random number generated ep of classic #Casualty once a week but I am SO ready for current Casualty to resume...'

While another said, 'I know @BBCCasualty has only been off tv since like end of Sept but why does it feel like I've not watched it in about a year . I need it back.'

Watch this space for full details on when Casualty will return.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.