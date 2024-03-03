Casualty fans 'emotional' after surprise post marks the end of an era

The Casualty cast have sent a heartfelt message to fellow medical drama Doctors after the show filmed its last ever episode.

It was announced that the BBC soap was being axed last year due to financial reasons after three years (and nearly 4,400 episodes!) much to the disappointment of fans.

'Sending love to all of our friends at [Doctors],' the caption on the social media post read. In the video, the cast and crew of Casualty can be seen on set cheering. "We love you, Doctors! From Casualty!" they shouted.

Sending love to all of our friends at @BBCDoctors 💚 pic.twitter.com/GXQ8nc2984March 1, 2024 See more

Fans were quick to reply to the post, with a viewer replying, 'No, but why did this just make me really emotional.'

While other fans had a grave prediction for the future of the BBC show, with another wrtiting, 'Cant help but think Casualty will be the next Casualty of the BBC. Reality rubbish taking over our screens.'

While another replied, 'It will be casualty next BBC just want reality rubbish.' And another said, 'Feeling you will be next…'

We certainly hope not!

Doctors producers announced the show's end last year, explaining to viewers in a statement, "We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

"With a flat licence fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences. We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region."

The statement concluded, "We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming."

The good news is that Casualty fans have nothing to worry about as of yet and can still tune in to next week's instalment of the BBC medical drama on Saturday 9th March.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.