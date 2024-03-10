Casualty fans threaten to 'RIOT' over shock exit plan

Casualty viewers were left in shock after one of the BBC medical drama's veterans was stabbed in devastating scenes.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 19th March) Charlie Fairhead tried to intervene with a criminal Kyle Marsh, who was on a rampage in the ED. Byt things soon turned violent, with Kyle plunging a knife into Charlie's stomach.

Ahead of the episode, the official BBC Casualty X page released a preview tweet, which read, 'Charlie’s goodbye. Charlie’s final chapter begins this Saturday at 9:20pm on.'

After the episode aired, fans made it clear that this was not the ending they want for Charlie. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Charlie better survive and then leave by retirement! else we riot.'

While another said, 'When they said Charlie was leaving, I didn't think they meant he was leaving this Earth.'

To which another replied, 'Still think he’ll be ok and get the proper retirement farewell he deserves.'

Another commented, 'Well he's not really going to be killed off surely am guessing Charlie will make it through and then just decide to take his well-deserved retirement at long last.'

And another wrote, 'Look, he might be OK, I hope so. Fingers crossed.'

Others praised the episode in general, particularly on what was achieved on a small budget.

Another wrote, 'Outstandingly good #Casualty episode tonight. All the cast on top form, with lots of twists and turns, and super action-packed direction from Michael Lacey.

'These people do wonders on what must be a tiny budget, and the #BBC should be very proud of them.'

While another wrote, 'The beginning of the end for Charlie after 37 years. Quite literally grown up watching him. I’m not ready for the end of an era.'

We're rooting for you, Charlie!

Tune in next week on Saturday 16th March to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.