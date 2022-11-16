Cate Blanchett's TÁR now available to watch at home in US

One of the best reviewed movies of the year, Todd Field's TÁR starring Cate Blanchett, has arrived on digital for at-home viewing in the US. The classical music-centered drama that some have called a career milestone performance from Blanchett is now available via digital on-demand.

Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a world renowned composer and the first ever lead female conductor of the Berlin Symphony. As she prepares for a major concert, questions about a past relationship threaten to derail her entire career.

For those of you who have been eager to watch TÁR, it's easier than ever to see the movie with it available for on-demand rental and purchase across multiple platforms. This includes Prime Video (opens in new tab), Apple TV (opens in new tab), Redbox (opens in new tab), Vudu (opens in new tab) and more on-demand platforms. Renting TÁR costs $19.99 or you can buy a digital version for $24.99.

If you do want to watch TÁR on the big screen, it is still playing in select theaters in the US. International audiences waiting to watch TÁR can do so starting in January (January 20 in the UK).

To be clear, TÁR is not yet available on one of the major streaming platforms, but we are pretty confident we know which one it is going to be on when it does head that way. As a Focus Features movie, TÁR is almost assuredly going to have its streaming debut on Peacock, available exclusively to Peacock Premium subscribers. When TÁR gets to Peacock is still TBD, as no announcement has been shared.

As we said, TÁR is one of the best reviewed movies of the year. It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a critics' score of 92% as well as getting a "Must-See" designation and a score of 91 from Metacritic (opens in new tab). What to Watch's TÁR review said Blanchett's performance in itself is worth the price of admission.

Have you already seen TÁR and are curious about what the ending means? We break down what happens to Lydia Tár right here.

TÁR is among the early contenders for the 2023 Oscars, so if you want to know what the fuss is about, you're just going to have to watch it.

Check out the trailer directly below.