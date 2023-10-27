Celebrate Halloween with 24-hours of Beetlejuice on TBS this weekend
TBS will be saying his name more than three times.
Michael Keaton's ghoul that has it all is one of the stars of this Halloween weekend, as TBS is airing a 24-hour marathon of Beetlejuice starting Saturday, October 28, into Sunday, October 29.
The 1988 Tim Burton-directed movie begins airing at 2 pm on TBS on October 28 and goes continuously until 2 pm on October 29. This is very similar to what TBS does with its 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon over Christmas.
Beetlejuice follows the spirits of a recently deceased couple that want to scare an unbearable family that has moved into their home. In order to drive them out, they seek the help of the malicious spirit Beetlejuice, who you summon by saying his name three times. Keaton stars as Beetlejuice, in what has become one of the actor's most iconic roles, with Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones rounding out the cast.
The movie was a hit when it was first released, finishing with the 10th highest box office of 1988, as well as being critically acclaimed — the movie has a "Certified Fresh" score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and it was an Oscar winner for Best Makeup. Its legacy has continued over the years, becoming a beloved horror comedy that inspired an animated cartoon and, more recently, a Broadway musical.
But Beetlejuice is coming back to the big screen as a long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice 2, is on the way, with Keaton, Ryder and O'Hara all returning, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega joining the cast. The sequel currently has a release date of September 6, 2024.
To watch the Beetlejuice marathon on TBS, you need to have access to the cable channel. It is available through most traditional pay-TV packages, as well as many live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
If you've cut the cord entirely from live TV (or are somewhere that does not have access to TBS) but still want to watch Beetlejuice, the movie is currently streaming on Max in the US, while it is available via digital on-demand in the UK.
Check out what else is on TV this week to get you in the spooky spirit with our WTW Halloween TV guide.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
