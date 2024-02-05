Celebrity Bake Off 2024 confirms star-studded line up including Doctor Who legend

Celebrity Bake Off 2024 is on the way and there's a great line-up competing this year, including stars from Doctor Who, Heartstopper, and This Morning.

20 new celebrities have been announced to take part in the Great British Bake Off 2023 spin-off, which is once again in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Channel 4 has confirmed that this year's line-up features former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, presenter Dermot O'Leary and Heartstopper lead Joe Locke, who will all be hoping they've got what it takes to be crowned star baker.

Meanwhile, The Last Leg's Adam Hills, EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, comedian David O’Doherty, and Taskmaster's Fern O’Brady are all keen to compete against them.

Completing the line-up are Radio One presenter Greg James, Leigh Francis, Mel B, satirist Munya Chawawa, Oti Mabuse, Paloma Faith, The Reverend Richard Coles, Rhod Gilbert, broadcaster Sara Cox, reality star Spencer Matthews, comedian Suzi Ruffell, and presenter and documentary filmmaker Yinka Bokinni.

Alison Hammond, who has previously appeared on the spin-off and now hosts the main show, said: "I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

"And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were. On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up To Cancer."

Roll up your sleeves for a great cause! Here’s a look at the line-up for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2024. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JaO7A5Co9nFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Judge Prue Leith also teased what's to come, saying: "Brace yourself for a delectable lineup of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others."

An air date for this year's Celebrity Bake Off has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster, but now we have the confirmed line-up, hopefully, we won't have long to wait!

This year's line-up is all hoping to follow in the footsteps of other Celebrity Bake Off Star Bakers including Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan, comedian Joe Wilkinson, and Dragon's Den's Deborah Meaden. But it's no easy task, of course!

Previous seasons of Celebrity Bake Off are available on demand via Channel 4.