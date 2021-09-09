'Celebrity Gogglebox' reveals 'EastEnders' and 'Drag Race' stars will be joining the series

Celebrity Gogglebox will welcome EastEnders and Drag Race stars to their lineup, as part of C4's latest Black to Front initiative.

Speaking about the initiative, C4 said: "On September 10 Channel 4 will broadcast programming featuring Black presenters, actors, writers and experts, contributors, and programme-makers.

"We are doing this as part of our remit to represent and champion under-represented audiences and communities, Channel 4 is the first and only broadcaster that could make such a significant commitment to bringing new creative ideas, stories, people and points of view to the UK audience."

Taking part in this exciting new project is model Jourdan Dunn, disability activist Kimmy Soko, and EastEnders' Rudolph Walker who'll be helping to amplify Black voices and talent when the special kicks off on September 10.

Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson, EastEnders star Patrick Trueman and Kim Fox — and Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi and Tayce will be taking on the role of armchair critics where they'll be offering their own commentary on some of the nation's biggest TV programmes.

From Albert Square to their living room chair, Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson are joining the Celebrity Gogglebox lineup THIS FRIDAY, 9pm on Channel 4.

The exciting news was confirmed via a series of tweets using the official Black to Front hashtags, keeping the audience up to date with what to expect from this special evening of programming.

Gogglers, start your engines as we're serving you some Tia Kofi with a slice of Tayce THIS FRIDAY with some BRAND NEW Celebrity Gogglebox, 9pm on Channel 4!

Diversity stars Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely are taking part too, best known for their appearance on the much-loved talent show Britain's Got Talent. This all-star line-up aims to shine a light on Black voices and talent, where they'll be giving their honest opinions on what they're watching.

Celebrity Gogglebox has welcomed plenty of great stars since it first aired in 2013, with memorable guests including Gyles Brandreth, Emilia Fox, Denise Van Outen, Stacey Solomon, and more, with these new guests adding to the line-up.

We're so excited to announce Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo & Perri Kiely are joining the Gogglebox fam THIS FRIDAY for BRAND NEW Celebrity Gogglebox, 9pm on Channel 4.

Black to Front will be taking over Channel 4 throughout the day on September 10th, and you can read more about the line-up here.