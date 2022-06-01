Celebrity Gogglebox snaps up Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder

Celebrity Gogglebox has gained two new stars ahead of the new series as Eurovision star Sam Ryder and BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills have joined the lineup.

Sam Ryder has been in high demand ever since he came in second place as the UK representative at Eurovision 2022 with his hit song, "SPACE MAN" last month.

Now, it's been reported by Metro (opens in new tab)that he'll be joining the Celebrity Gogglebox lineup, where he'll be sharing the sofa with DJ and Eurovision commentator, Scott Mills.

This news comes shortly after Sam professed his love for the main Channel 4 show. When he appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, Sam said: "We're having a very normal lovely curry as soon as I get home while watching the telly. I just want to watch Gogglebox and it's going to be weird cause we'll be on it."

Sam and Scott are the latest celebrity duo to have joined the lineup, following in the footsteps of former Strictly Come Dancing winners Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.

In other Celebrity Gogglebox news, Denise Van Outen will be returning to the show alongside her best friend, Blue singer Duncan James after splitting from her partner, Eddie Boxshall.

Sam and Scott, Bill and Oti and Denise and Duncan have joined a very exciting celebrity lineup. Also returning are: Nick Grimshaw and his niece, Liv, Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, Martin and Roman Kemp and Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe.

Anne-Marie will be returning to the show alongside her sister, Samantha after appearing opposite Sir Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran in previous seasons, as will Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie, Shaun Ryder and Bez and Stacey Solomon with Joe Swash.

Mel C and her brother Paul, Miquita and Andi Oliver, Judi Love and Charlene White, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher and Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook are also among the pairings set to offer up their verdicts on all the great shows on TV when Celebrity Gogglebox returns

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 at 10 pm on Friday, June 10. Previous seasons are available to stream on All4 (opens in new tab).