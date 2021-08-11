‘Celebrity MasterChef’ fans are loving Su Pollard!

Actress and national treasure Su Pollard (Hi-de-Hi!, Oh, Doctor Beeching!) is certainly making our week with her chaotic cooking antics and contagious personality on Celebrity MasterChef 2021.

In last night's episode, we saw the remaining four contestants try the first challenge of tasting four kinds of cheese on the board and then writing down the cheese they think it is. After Su writes down Brie for a Camembert, she responds “Oh! Yeah, but that’s what I meant, but I spelled it wrong.”

Next, was a skills test where they had to make fresh pasta carbonara. Su looked slightly exasperated at this announcement, with Gregg commenting, “By the look on your face, you’re a big fan of a pasta carbonara.” She responded, “It’s always horrible.”

Gregg Wallace and John Torode aren't the only ones who find Su hilarious, fans have also fallen in love with her humour. (Image credit: BBC1)

However, when Su managed to roll out the pasta through the pasta maker machine, her passion and drive kicked in as she vigorously turned the handle with John and Gregg cheering her on as she did it. As John told her to “come on” with the time pressure looming, she said “Oh, I’m doing my best... God, you’ve got to be a sumo wrestler…”

As she succeeded in cutting the pasta shapes through the machine, she was like a kid at Christmas with a huge smile on her face, “Oh, God! This is fantastic.”

Her outrageous wit also made a comeback as she cut up a chunk of bacon, “In my other life, I was a surgeon. 'You’ve cut the wrong leg off Mrs…'” which John Torode and Gregg Wallace found amusing.

For the next challenge, guest judge Nisha Katona, the owner of the successful Indian food restaurant chain Mowgli, assigned different Indian dishes for each of the contestants to cook. Su’s recipe was to make one of India’s best-loved dishes, chole bhatura, a tea-soaked chickpea curry, served with a deep-fried bhatura bread.

As Su began to fry the dough to make the bhatura, she exclaimed, “Oh, no, I’ve squashed my puff!” Which earned her a chuckle from viewers.

The tweets below prove just how admired Su is by fans and how much her excitable humour and personality is adored on the show...

Su Pollard on Celebrity Masterchef is everything, actually in tears from laughter 😂😂 #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 10, 2021 See more

It will be very disappointing if Sue Pollard doesn't end up with her own cooking show after this #CelebrityMasterchefAugust 10, 2021 See more

Love love love Su Pollard 😂😂 #masterchef2021 #celebritymasterchefAugust 10, 2021 See more

I could not love Su Pollard more on #celebritymasterchefAugust 10, 2021 See more

"Oh no I squashed my puff" (pronounced poof) 🤣🤣🤣 #CelebrityMasterChefAugust 11, 2021 See more

Celebrity Masterchef continues on Friday 13th on BBC1at 9pm. If you need to catch up, episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.