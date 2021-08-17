‘Celebrity MasterChef’ fans gutted at the latest elimination

Celebrity MasterChef viewers were sorry to see that fashion designer Patrick Grant was the first to be kicked off the cooking show in last night’s episode.

After replacing his immaculate suits for an apron, fans were sad to see his cooking efforts didn't get him to the semi-finals.

This episode saw a new set of celebrities competing to be the Celebrity MasterChef champion, including TV presenter Melanie Sykes, singer and TV personality Megan McKenna, supermodel and TV personality Penny Lancaster, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid and fashion designer and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant.

Describing himself as “competitive,” Patrick set out to create a fridge cake in the first Under the Cloche Challenge, where you must create a dish using the mystery ingredient underneath the cloche. Patrick’s mystery ingredient was chocolate, so he decided to go on his fridge cake mission and add nuts and biscuit into the chocolate and make a ginger cream to serve with it.

Patrick chuckled at his choice saying, “This is the sort of thing five-year-olds make, so I really don’t want to mess it up.”

After taking it out of the fridge, he discovered that the cake was stuck in the tin. Thanks to his strong effort of hitting and punching it against the chopping board, he managed to dislodge it and serve it to the judges.

The tables were turned for Sewing Bee judge @paddygrant tonight, but some clever flavour combinations really suited his dish 😉🪡 All the latest episodes of #CelebrityMasterChef are streaming on @BBCiPlayer NOW 👉 https://t.co/63D2aJ92SQ #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/SZf2PzhUMDAugust 16, 2021 See more

He only had positive feedback from Gregg and John with his fridge cake, telling him that “It tastes good” and the only criticism he received was from Gregg who said, “It could probably do with more biscuits to give it more crunch, but I’m really impressed.”

Next, was the Street Food Challenge where the contestants must taste and guess the ingredients in a popular street food dish and they must then cook it with the relevant ingredients given to them. With the exception of one ingredient put into the mix that’s not in the dish to throw off the celebrities.

In this particular challenge, the contestants tasted Banh Xeo, a popular street food in Vietnam. Patrick was particularly bewildered by the fact that there were no eggs on the tray and how to make a pancake with coconut milk.

Although his pancake had fallen apart, with Patrick commenting, “Oh, I just can’t even bear to look at it. I’ve certainly made chopping it up easy for you,” he still managed to wow the judges with his flavour and texture.

The final challenge was the Dinner Party Challenge, where the celebrities cooked a dish they would make if their friends came over for a dinner party. Patrick decided to make a ‘deconstructed cheesecake’ (which Gregg and John seemed slightly puzzled about) with feta cheese, cream cheese, crème fraiche and lemon in it, along with a spiced plum compote.

Unfortunately, Gregg and John were not as impressed with this dish compared to the others he had made but they still said that it tasted good.

Fans were just as “hugely disappointed” as Patrick himself after it was announced he would be the first to leave the competition:

Such a shame to see Patrick out but thank you for blessing us with your yellow jumper and chocolate cake ❤️ #CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/Bn4UerDchEAugust 16, 2021 See more

No, not Patrick #CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/h1KjiLUD17August 16, 2021 See more

Patrick, we'll miss you. And that yellow jumper. #MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefCelebrity pic.twitter.com/dbK44lHVH3August 16, 2021 See more

Such a nice group of people on #CelebrityMasterChef, but sad to see lovely Patrick leave 😭🍧August 17, 2021 See more

Sorry to see you leave first Patrick Grant… 💔 Can I come round yours for a dinner party and play board games please? #CelebrityMasterChef @sewingbee pic.twitter.com/emax9kYNB2August 16, 2021 See more

#celebritymasterchefuk Absolutely gutted. Been looking forward to seeing Patrick Grant & he's gone.August 16, 2021 See more

Now Patrick Grant is out, I don’t care who wins Celebrity @MasterChefUK. pic.twitter.com/5Ri12pDQfEAugust 16, 2021 See more

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC1.