Celebs Go Dating confirms star-studded line up for season 12

Celebs Go Dating is back for a brand new series where we'll be welcoming six new stars who are all single and looking for love.

The new line-up sees former Love Island contestants Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows who are swapping island life for a more conventional dating experience.

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, model Lottie Moss, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz complete the line-up, so we've got an interesting mix of people ready to mingle and find their perfect match.

Confirming the exciting news, a social media post was shared giving fans their first look at season 12, including links to everyone's profiles.

It read: "These six celebs are single and ready to mingle! Joining the Celebs Go Dating Agency this series: Adam Collard @adamcollard Chloe Burrows @chloeburrows Lottie Moss @lottiemossxo Mark-Francis Vandelli @markvandelliSpuddz @officialspuddz Vanessa Feltz @vanessafeltzofficial"

They have revealed they are looking for applicants to date the celebs too, adding: "#CelebsGoDating is back for more flirty fun on @e4grams! If YOU want the chance to date any of the Series 12 celebrities this summer then you can! Just follow the link in our bio: www.realityshowdating.com or email: realitydating@limepictures.com"

The caption was shared alongside a short teaser video where the celebrities give their thoughts on the upcoming experience, as well as giving fans a little more information about who they are and what they want.

Of course, the six celebrities aren't alone in this season and they're joined by Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Anna Williamson, and Paul Brunson who serve as the resident love experts to help dates go as smoothly as possible.

Tara Suwinyattichaiporn is a newcomer to the Celebs Go Dating world and she has a lot of experience in the dating field. She is a doctor who specializes in sex and relationships and has over two million followers on TikTok so she's quite the following!

The new season is set to air in the summer although we don't have a confirmed release date yet, with the dates still being set up between the celebs and members of the public.

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4 in the summer. Previous seasons are available to watch on demand via Channel 4.