Charlie Cox will return as Marvel's Daredevil, says Kevin Feige

Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil at some point in the future, according to Marvel Studios' President, Kevin Feige.

Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox would continue to appear in Marvel projects as blind lawyer-turned-superhero Matt Murdock in a recent interview with CinemaBlend.

Feige stated: "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Although this does mean we should expect to see the character return to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige wasn't willing to reveal when or in what form Charlie Cox's return might be.

Regardless, this is sure to be great news to many fans who have begged to see Charlie Cox back playing Matt Murdock once again ever since the Daredevil Netflix series was canceled in 2018.

Charlie Cox was first introduced to the MCU in Daredevil, the first of Netflix's Marvel series. The show launched way back in 2015 and ran for three seasons and saw Matt launching a crusade against the criminal underworld in and around Hell's Kitchen in New York with the help of his friends Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

There's no word yet whether Karen or Foggy will be back alongside the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, nor any news on whether this means other characters from the Netflix Marvel shows like Jessica Jones or Luke Cage could be back, either.

However, there are already plenty of theories as to how Marvel might reintroduce Daredevil to the MCU. Daredevil is one of the many characters that Marvel fans believe might make a return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so he could be back sooner than we think. Another popular theory is that he could appear in She-Hulk alongside She-Hulk herself, Jennifer Walters.

Jennifer is a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, so it would be easy to see how Matt Murdock could resurface in that Marvel shows coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Even if neither of these theories comes true, it's still exciting to hear that Marvel still has plans for the fan-favorite character and that they're looking for a way for him to return to the MCU.