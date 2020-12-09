Check out the 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 trailer

Last season of Cobra Kai left the series protagonists in disarray. A school war broke out between the Cobra Kai kids - bolstered by the nefarious John Kreese (Martin Cove) - and the Miagi-Do students. When it was all said and done, Sam (Mary Mouser) was scarred, Miguel (Xolo Miradueña) was comatose, and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) was on the run.

The event didn't do much for Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) fragile alliance. Let's see where everyone sits as we head into Season 3 of the series.

(Warning: there are some big cameo reveals in here - if you don't want to know who's guesting this year, maybe avoid the trailer?)

If "the only way to end this is by working together" didn't give you goosebumps, you might be watching the wrong show! But before we can get to any meaningful allyship between these two warring factions, we're probably going to have to take a few more bumps.

It's a bit surprising to see them reveal that Miguel will wake up from his coma here in this first trailer. It was a forgone conclusion that one of the show's main stars would remain involved, but back in the day they would let you sweat over that right up until the character opened their eyes on screen. All the same, he's awake and being nursed back to health by his well-meaning but also least qualified sensei. But hey, what else is Johnny gonna do? His biological kid is in juvi for nearly killing his surrogate one. The drama!

Jokes aside, Cobra Kai has remained an exceptional series throughout its short tenure. Its third season is right around the corner (January 8th!), so get ready to sweep the leg. And to hang out with Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto)!