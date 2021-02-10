'Close Enough,' 'Velma,' and 'Clone High' reboot included in HBO Max's adult animation slate announcement

JG Quintel’s Close Enough adult animated series has received a renewal for a season 2 and 3. The second season debuts on Feb 25. The announcement was part of a more extensive adult animation slate revealed by HBO Max on Wednesday.

HBO Max has given a two-season order to a reboot of the animated series Clone High, which originally aired on MTV. The Clone High reboot comes from the original series creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawerence. Miller and Lord will write and executive produce the new series, with Lawerence serving as the executive producer. They will be joined by a writer on the original show, Erica Rivinoja, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. MTV Entertainment Studios will produce the show, described as a modern refreshed take on the original.

The upcoming animated series Velma, included in the announcement, will delve into the origin story of the beloved animated Scooby-Doo super sleuth and Mystery Inc. gang member. Velma has been given a 10-episode order with Mindy Kaling serving as an executive producer and voice for the titular character.

Another series mentioned comes from creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey. Fired on Mars stars Pete Davidson and is described as an existential workplace comedy set on a modern tech company's Martian campus.

For those wondering, DC Comics' critically acclaimed series Harley Quinn was renewed by HBO Max last September. Other upcoming adult animated series include a reboot of The Boondocks, new series, The Prince, Santa Inc, and 10 Year Old Tom also made their way into HBO Max’s announcement.

Hello Paul from creator and musician Sean Solomon, OBI produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Uncanny Valley from creators Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer, and lastly, Cover, a comic book series adaptation by creators Brian Micahel Bendis and David Mack, are all series in the development stage.