Colin Morgan teases 'twisted' new major BBC thriller

Colin Morgan has teased what to expect from the "twisted" new BBC drama, Dead and Buried as the series begins filming today (January 22).

Dead and Buried is a four-part psychological thriller that follows Cathy, a mother who crosses paths with Michael, the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother 20 years after his death. Following their chance encounter, she sets out to ruin the life of the man she hates so much.

Colin Morgan (Mammals, The Killing Kind, Merlin)stars as Michael. Teasing his role, Colin said: "I'm delighted to be embarking on Colin Bateman's dark, funny, and compulsive new drama Dead and Buried. There's a brilliant team working on this and it already feels incredibly exciting, I can't wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path."

Annabel Scholey co-stars as Cathy. She added: "Cathy is a wonderfully complex character and I'm excited to be bringing her to life and to taking her to dark places with this brilliant team. Laura Way is a director I've worked with before and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it's very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story."

Colin in The Killing Kind (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The full synopsis for Dead and Buried reads: "Outside the supermarket with her young son, Cathy (Annabel Scholey) encounters Michael (Colin Morgan) - the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier. Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life."

Filming on Dead and Buried commenced today and is set to take place across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland 'over the coming months', but a release date for the series has not been confirmed just yet. If you're looking for something new to stream in the meantime, check out our picks for the best BBC dramas you should be watching on BBC iPlayer.