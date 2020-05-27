Comcast strikes a last-minute deal with HBO Max

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Another last-minute change in the HBO Max Launch is bringing the new service to even more people. Comcast and WarnerMedia reached a deal that brings HBO Max to existing HBO customers on Xfinity X1 and Flex. All they have to do is turn things on.

"X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote," Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable, said in a press release.

In addition to the free upgrade, the deal also means customers can use their existing Comcast logins to get to HBO Max on the web and in other applications on other platforms.

"We're thrilled to cap off the excitement of today's launch by adding Comcast's Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product."

In addition to the new Comcast Xfinity deal, a large number of other providers have worked with WarnerMedia to make HBO Max more readily available. You can see that entire list here .

HBO Max is the new streaming service from WarnerMedia that combines all the HBO you've loved for years with the greater WarnerMedia catalog. That includes shows from Comedy Central, TNT, truTV, TBS, the D.C. Universe, Turner Classic Movies, and more.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, and pretty much anyone with a current HBO subscription will be upgraded for free.