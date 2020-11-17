Conan O'Brien bringing a new show to HBO Max

The most recent iteration of Conan O'Brien's talk show — aptly named Conan — is ending on TBS after its 10th season in 2021. But Conan himself isn't going anywhere.

WarnerMedia — the corporate home of TBS — announced today that O'Brien will have a new weekly variety series on HBO Max. A premiere date was not announced.

WarnerMedia also announced that Conan's travel series — Conan Without Borders — will continue.

O'Brien previously hosted Late Night With Conan O'Brien, following The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on NBC. When Leno retired and unretired, screwing O'Brien out of the prime gig, he headed to TBS to do his thing there, his way.

And now, it's all about HBO Max.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career," O'Brien said in a press release. " 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform' I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

O'Brien might well get that free subscription, but the rest of us will continue to have to pay $14.99 for the streaming service, which includes all of the legacy content from the HBO we've known for years. HBO Max also is home to new exclusives, however, like Raised By Wolves and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, as well as comedy specials.

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, said in a press release.

HBO Max is available on most every hardware platform, with the major exception of Roku. It's now available on Amazon Fire TV, however, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android phones and tablets, and in a web browser.