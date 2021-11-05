Corey Brent FINALLY gets ARRESTED on 'Coronation Street'

Coronation Street viewers have taken to social media to celebrate after killer Corey Brent (played by Maximus Evans) was FINALLY arrested and charged with the murder of Seb Franklin during tonight's one-hour episode of the ITV soap.



Bad lad Corey led the gang that was responsible for the hate crime attack on Seb and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) back in May.



But when justice wasn't served in court, it was fellow gang member Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) who was found guilty instead and sent to a Young Offenders Institute.



Since then Corey has been walking around Weatherfield a free man, mocking Seb's grieving mum Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) about the crime he got away with.



... until TONIGHT (Fri).



While trapped in an underground sewer last month, Corey confessed his crime and threatened to shoot Abi on Coronation Street... (Image credit: ITV)

Abi came close to avenging her son's death last month when she and Corey found themselves trapped together in an underground sewer.



Alas, kind-hearted Roy Cropper (David Neilson) talked Abi out of shooting Seb's killer and even helped pull Corey to safety.



Argh!



Corey and Stefan planned to do a runner... but didn't get very far on tonight's episode of Coronation Street! (Image credit: ITV)

During tonight's one-hour episode of the ITV soap, Corey's dad, Stefan (played by ex-Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Paul Opacic) planned to help his son do a runner from the country and start a new life playing for a football team abroad.



However, after jumping into the back of a van to make their getaway, father and son unexpectedly ended up at Weatherfield Police Station!



DS Swain (Vicky Myers) finally had the last laugh on cocky Corey, when she revealed the police had got their hands on the incriminating contents of THAT backpack he tried to discard after that fatal night in May.



With forensic evidence linking Corey to the crime, he was FINALLY charged with Seb's murder...

That wink though 😉#Abi #Corey #Nina #Seb #Corrie @ITV @itvhub @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/ZauFywBQcJNovember 5, 2021 See more

Fitting tribute to Seb, justice has been served!! 🥳🎇🎆🥳 #Corrie #coronationstreet @itvcorrieNovember 5, 2021 See more

The UK watching Corey being taken away #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/DGngRDvaWcNovember 5, 2021 See more

After DS Swain announced the SHOCK news about Seb's fate, Abi and Nina shared a poignant moment together in the memorial garden and set off a rocket firework in Seb's memory.

Coronation Street continues next Monday 8 November at 7:30pm on ITV.