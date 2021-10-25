‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will Corey Brent get away with murder TWICE?

Corey Brent is on the run from the police...

Corey Brent is on the run for murder, but will he manage to escape justice for the second time in Friday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings)?

The net is closing in on killer Corey after Nina and Asha found his clothes stained with Seb's blood that he had discarded on the night of the hate crime.

And as the evidence stacks up against the teen, things aren't looking good... leading this dad, Stefan to make a plan for them to secretly flee the country.

After being picked up in the back of a van by Stefan's mate, Christian, the pair are getting ready to skip the country. As Stefan explains to Corey that they will start a new life with a foreign club, Corey is pathetically grateful to his dad.

But as they are talking, the van suddenly draws to a stop.

Will Corey get away with murder for the second time, or are his crimes about to catch up with him at last?

Can Corey escape the country before the police find him? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Danny tells Ronnie that he has had a new job offer, but Ronnie warns him not to hurt James.

What will Danny decide to do?

Also, Emma is thrilled when Curtis decides to give up his dreams of medical school so that he can spend every second he has got left with her. Overwhelmed by the kindness of her family, Curtis feels like a lucky man.

It's WAR between Sally and Maria! (Image credit: ITV)

Maria isn't happy when she hears that Sally is also going to stand for local council - and soon it battle lines are drawn.

In the Rovers Phill and Fiz offer Maria their help with her council campaign... but will it be enough to give her the winning edge?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.