Coronation Street confirms a return for THIS important character

Coronation Street fans will be welcoming back an important character to Weatherfield after it was confirmed that Nicky Wheatley will be returning to the show.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson will be taking the role again after two years in upcoming scenes. The character will be returning to Coronation Street in the wake of Lauren's disappearance to help with the search. And it looks like there could still be a connection between Nicky and Daniel.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Lauren opened up about the return. "It's been 4 years since we first met Nicky and it is once again a pleasure to be back on the cobbles," Kimberly said.

"Stories surrounding women within the sex industry have often been forgotten, shamed or unspoken. But not at Coronation Street, they respectfully explore the world these women live in, the impact it has on the community and at some points dangers attached to the work.

"The story of Lauren Bolton has allowed the safety of other characters to come forward such as Cassie but unfortunately led to the devastating effects of conspiracy theories by other folk.

"Nicky has fought against all stereotypes and I am looking forward to the audience finding out who and where she is today.”

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 8th April to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.