Coronation Street drop gripping new trailer for intense week of drama

Coronation Street has released a haunting promo trailer hinting at the destruction to come.

Coronation Street has released an intense new trailer to showcase the unmissable week of drama set to run riot on the cobbles.

Things are set to spin out of control for Coronation Street residents and lives will be turned upside down as chaos and carnage rip through Weatherfield in the eerie preview clip.

The clip opens with Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) locking eyes on each other.

After having an affair, the pair are currently embroiled in a messy custody battle for their baby son, Alfie. However, in a bid to win their son permanently, tainted solicitor Imran has paid an associate to lie about Abi in court to make it look like she’s on drugs again.

As the parents come face-to-face, the camera spins, hurling each of them to the ground in turn and back up again.

While they each consecutively catapult to the ground, their story unfolds behind them with different Weatherfield residents joining the background.

In the first scene, Imran’s wife, Toyah (Georgia Taylor) is holding a crying Alfie, who was distraught after discovering his one night stand with Abi and is still struggling to cope with the revelation.

He slams to the ground and rotating again, sirens blare and police officers run towards Abi, while Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) bolts towards his estranged wife from the garage.

Abi plummets and a concerned Imran rises who is now joined by an agitated Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) on the phone, while Toyah is talking to her sister, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) who smile at baby Alfie.

Intense drama unfolds in the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

As they continue spinning like a haunting carousel, more neighbours are drawn into Abi and Imran’s creepy chasm as the police edge closer to Abi and a burning car looms in the background of Imran.

The epic week of episodes are set to air later this month and with secrets exposed, the residents are on course for a huge collision.

MD Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said: "The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie's best-loved characters in this fantastic week of edge of your seat drama.

"Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed. Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed."

