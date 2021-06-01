Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale will air early during Euros 2021

Soap fans will be able to binge episodes online during the Euros...

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders will all have episodes online as boxsets during the Euros, which will be televised from 11th June to 11th July.

EastEnders bosses have revealed that they will stream episodes on BBC iPlayer, with all four episodes dropping weekly on Mondays from 14th June for three consecutive weeks.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer for EastEnders said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

"With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

"From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

Emmerdale and Coronation Street follow suit

Meanwhile, both ITV soaps will also be affected by the Euros and episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be added as boxsets on ITV Hub.

Just like EastEnders, episodes will drop weekly on Mondays so fans have the choice to binge watch or savour them across the week.

As with EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also air on TV as usual between evening football matches.

Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod said: "There are loads of key rivalries across the cobbles this summer.

"I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals."

Emmerdale will see huge drama this summer and you'll be able to binge watch a week's worth of episodes at a time (Picture: ITV)

Emmerdale has teased that a series of gripping storylines with focus on some of their most formidable female characters.

An Emmerdale insider promised: "In amongst this drama there is wedding day confusion when Leyla sees Liam’s former fiancé Bernice dressed in her old wedding dress on her actual wedding day.

"What is Bernice thinking? Surely Liam’s not going to have a change of heart at the last minute?"

It definitely sounds like the soaps will be worth binge watching online this summer!

For more information on scheduling, don't forget to check our TV Guide.