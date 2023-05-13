Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about these two characters

Things took a turn for the worse for Ryan in Coronation Street on Friday's episode (aired Friday 12th May, 2023), leading fans to make some predictions about the character's fate.

The drama-filled episode of Coronation Street saw Ryan rushing to the bathroom after becoming increasingly unwell. Concerned for Ryan, Daisy plots to cheer him up by taking on her alter-ego of 'Crystal' again.

Some fans showed their sympathy for the character, and admiration for the acting skills shown in the show, with one writing, 'No wonder Ryan's got sepsis...she's putting banana on the wound on his arm. Seriously though, very interesting video and what an amazing team - credit to all involved.'

While another said with a less sympathetic take, 'Ryan being a victim of an acid attack is a big enough storyline w/o the catfish bs being thrown in (just like Summer's diabetes/eating disorder). Daniel needs to chill about Daisy supporting Ryan. The guy took the hit for her.'

But it was Daisy and Ryan's relationship that really got fans talking, with one writing, 'Stop fooling yourself daisy you know your into Ryan.'

While another wrote, 'Daisy & Ryan are going to end up together I can just see it now.'

And another Corrie fan commented, 'This Daisy / Ryan thing is so right/wrong but lovely.'

Others commented that they didn't blame Daisy if she ended up having feelings for Ryan, with one writing, 'Even with his burns, Ryan is still the hottest guy on the street.'

While others praised actress Charlie Jordan for her realistic portrayal, writing, '@CharlieJordanxo wow your current story with Ryan is amazing! You can truly feel the emotions.'

Will Daisy and Ryan confess their true feelings? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).