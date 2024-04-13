Coronation Street fans brace themselves for the return of 'the WORST villain ever'

Coronation Street fans are set to see one of the ITV show's most hated characters return to Weatherfield.

Groomer and rapist Nathan Curtis, played by Christopher Harper, is set to make a return to Coronation Street in a new storyline including Bethany Platt.

The grooming storyline on Coronation Street in 2027 was one of its most hard-hitting and was applauded by critics for handling the issue sensitively and authentically.

A source told the Sun, "Nathan’s easily the worst villain Corrie’s ever produced. The grooming storyline was one of the soap’s most important. The hope is that revisiting it will boost the show. It’s a risk but it’s one that producers hope will pay off."

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the news, with one writing, 'Roy arrested and Nathan released already, Weatherfield justice is abysmal.'

While another said, 'To save the show they need to bring back fun legacy characters (Rosie or Sophie webster or Jason etc) not constantly bringing back a cycle of creepy criminals - Harvey, to Damon to the return of evil Nathan nooo thank u.'

While another wrote, 'Coronation Street to bring back villain Nathan Curtis I know ppl have been predicting this but, find it sad they are going down that route myself but, I hope it frees Roy!'

And another fan commented, 'we never got a scene of sarah beating him up and i really wanted one! if it is true nathan is returning i hope she ATTACKS HIM and puts him in hospital that would be a great scene.'

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 15th April to see what's next for Bethany and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.