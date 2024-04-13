Coronation Street fans brace themselves for the return of 'the WORST villain ever'
Coronation Street viewers have reacted to the news that Nathan is returning to Weatherfield
Coronation Street fans are set to see one of the ITV show's most hated characters return to Weatherfield.
Groomer and rapist Nathan Curtis, played by Christopher Harper, is set to make a return to Coronation Street in a new storyline including Bethany Platt.
The grooming storyline on Coronation Street in 2027 was one of its most hard-hitting and was applauded by critics for handling the issue sensitively and authentically.
A source told the Sun, "Nathan’s easily the worst villain Corrie’s ever produced. The grooming storyline was one of the soap’s most important. The hope is that revisiting it will boost the show. It’s a risk but it’s one that producers hope will pay off."
Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the news, with one writing, 'Roy arrested and Nathan released already, Weatherfield justice is abysmal.'
Roy arrested and Nathan released already, Weatherfield justice is abysmal #Corrie @itvcorrieApril 13, 2024
While another said, 'To save the show they need to bring back fun legacy characters (Rosie or Sophie webster or Jason etc) not constantly bringing back a cycle of creepy criminals - Harvey, to Damon to the return of evil Nathan nooo thank u.'
To save the show they need to bring back fun legacy characters (Rosie or Sophie webster or Jason etc) not constantly bringing back a cycle of creepy criminals - Harvey, to Damon to the return of evil Nathan nooo thank u #corrie https://t.co/2OJUgzte0ZApril 12, 2024
While another wrote, 'Coronation Street to bring back villain Nathan Curtis I know ppl have been predicting this but, find it sad they are going down that route myself but, I hope it frees Roy!'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Coronation Street to bring back villain Nathan CurtisI know ppl have been predicting this but, find it sad they are going down that route myself but, I hope it frees Roy! #Corrie @itvcorrie https://t.co/Dvgslkc80mApril 12, 2024
And another fan commented, 'we never got a scene of sarah beating him up and i really wanted one! if it is true nathan is returning i hope she ATTACKS HIM and puts him in hospital that would be a great scene.'
we never got a scene of sarah beating him up and i really wanted one! if it is true nathan is returning i hope she ATTACKS HIM and puts him in hospital that would be a great scene 🤭😁 #corrie pic.twitter.com/KPbQbu7TnmApril 12, 2024
Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 15th April to see what's next for Bethany and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.