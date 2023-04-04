Coronation Street fans brand Tracy a 'nightmare' after latest shocking twist

Tracy is up to her usual drama in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street fans were left divided after last night's episode saw Tracy Barlow exhibit some shocking behaviour in light of her daughter Amy's assault.

During last night's episode of Coronation Street (Monday, April 5, 2023), Amy was devastated in the aftermath of her assault after finding out that Tracy has been handing out flyers detailing her ordeal.

In a bid to get the police to take the case seriously, Tracy potentially made things even worse according to some Corrie fans.

After calling in at the police station, Tracy glued herself to the counter, explaining to the desk sergeant that she was not going anywhere until they take Amy’s rape allegation seriously.

But viewers were less than impressed, with one writing, "This is ALL Tracy's fault! She is a nightmare! No wonder Amy is trying to make her parents think she was wrong - it's the ONLY way she can stop Tracy from being an absolute nutcase!"

While another said, "Tracy shouldn't have glued her hand on desk to get the police to continue the investigation of Amy's rape nor posted any flyers."

And another said, "This is a serious storyline & Tracy is almost turning it into comedy when it’s not comedy."

Not everyone was scathing about Tracy's actions though, with some praising her. One fan wrote, "Gwarn Tracy!!!!!" alongside clapping hands emojis.

While another, backing Tracy's gutsy attitude, said, "Obsessed with Tracy not listening to a word anybody says she’s so pie in the sky I love it!"

But another viewer reasoned, "Tracy is just trying to help but is making everything worse for Amy who doesn’t want anyone to know. Now look."

And another fan pointed out, "Obsessed with the extras stood behind Tracy shaking their heads in disgust."

Will the police finally take Amy's case seriously after Tracy's latest actions? Tune in to Corrie later this week to find out.

