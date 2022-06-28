Coronation Street fans condemn 'scary and evil' treatment of Maria — but say THIS is the silver lining

Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw Maria Connor shocked to see another video uploaded online showing her face superimposed onto explicit content.

A mortified Maria became increasingly stressed in the Coronation Street episode as she realised that the video had gone viral and lashed out at Max.

Coronation Street fans took to Twitter in their droves to show their support on Maria's behalf and expressed t outrage over the situation.

"Maria you need to go to the police you're better than those vile trolls," wrote one fan alongside a broken-heart emoji.

While another said, "Online abuse is so scary and evil. Poor Maria!"

Some questioned whether Maria's reaction was the best response, writing, "I respect Maria for standing up to the trolls, but isn't the best thing to do is just ignore them since if you fight back, wouldn't that make things worse?"

The Jo Cox Foundation, an organization that is working towards a fairer, kinder and more tolerant world that the late MP, Jo Cox, believed in has issued a formal statement about the storyline, offering support to anyone who needs it.

They wrote on Twitter, "The #Corrie storyline about Maria facing misogynistic trolling will resonate with many local councillors who come up against appalling abuse. We appreciate portraying this often overlooked issue, which can significantly impact women's political participation.

"We were pleased to consult on the storyline and to draw attention to this important guide for councillors on handling harassment, abuse and intimidation."

There was one silver lining in Maria's storyline that viewers highlighted — the bond between Maria and Carla after Carla shows her support to a distressed Maria.

One Twitter user simply wrote, "Carla showing support to Maria," alongside heart emojis.

