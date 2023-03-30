Coronation Street fans DIVIDED over harrowing storyline that left them in tears
Coronation Street fans have mixed opinions on what some called an 'outstanding' episode of the show.
Coronation Street fans were left conflicted after a harrowing episode saw Amy Barlow report Aaron to the police after he sexually assaulted her.
In last night's (Wednesday, March 29, 2023) episode of Coronation Street, Amy was accompanied by her mum Tracey Barlow to the police station, after being encouraged to speak out on her rape ordeal.
Some fans of the ITV show applauded the episode — and actress Elle Mulvaney's acting in particular — as 'outstanding', but others weren't too convinced that such a powerful topic should run alongside the other big storyline of the moment — Daisy Midgley's stalking nightmare and the subsequent acid attack on Ryan Connor.
"@ElleJMulvaney #corrie Your performance was outstanding I had tears in my eyes while watching Amy telling the police what happened. You are mega-talented. Your performance with @kateford76 and @simongregson123 was outstanding. Hopefully, this will educate people," wrote one impressed fan after watching the show.
But another Corrie viewer had a different take, writing, "Amy's rape storyline needed to be separate timing to the acid attack. Both important storylines but need to be told and shown but completely sperate times."
While a third viewer commented that they weren't impressed with the storyline at all, writing, "The rape story is the worst. There is nothing interesting or watchable about it. Just misery for the sake of it and ruining likable characters."
But others remarked on how the ITV show has brought to life the devastating way rape victims are treated in these situations, writing, "Just catching up with #Corrie If this is a true researched response of how rape victims are treated (can’t guarantee a female officer — sorry) then we have definitely reached tipping point!"
And others offered advice for another who may be personally affected by the harrowing storyline, writing, "Stay Strong Amy the 24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247 the Rape Crisis national freephone helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12 to 2.30pm and 7 to 9.30pm every day of the year)."
Will Amy receive justice over Aaron's unthinkable behaviour? Tune in tomorrow to find out.
