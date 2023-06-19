Coronation Street fans fuming over character's SUDDEN exit

Coronation Street fans are torn over a character's abrupt exit.

Coronation Street logo
Coronation Street fans are divided after a shocking exit. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans are conflicted over Aaron Sandford's (James Craven) shocking exit on Friday night (June, 19) after he decided to leave the cobbles.

Aaron started legal proceedings against Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) after she revealed in an online blog post that he sexually assaulted her a few months ago.

During the episode, Amy was worried about the financial implications of fighting the case as her mum Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) was selling her florist shop to cover the legal fees.

Amy decided to write a public retraction, despite always telling the truth about what Aaron did to her.

The pair had a tense meeting at the Bistro, where Aaron looked over what the retraction would say before she posted it on her page.

Amy McDonald gives Aaron her retraction statement.

Amy Barlow confronted her rapist Aaron Sandford over the reraction statement. (Image credit: ITV)

As Aaron tried to point out the inconsistencies in her story to try and make himself look innocent, Amy exploded and furiously told him to write it himself, before storming out.

Aaron started to subtly acknowledge his own guilt while he spoke to his dad about the ordeal and later confronted Amy in the street.

An ashamed Aaron revealed that he was dropping the libel case and at the Barlow household, he still refused to admit that he raped Amy as she went over the events that happened that night.

Aaron impresses Kevin.

Aaron left the cobbles after dropping the libel case against Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron ran out of her house in shame to his dad's car, which was waiting outside. Before he got in, he no longer denied that he attacked her and apologised to Amy. Aaron and his dad then drove off, leaving Weatherfield for good.

Fans were torn over Aaron's departure as some were furious that he never faced punishment for his crime. Meanwhile, others thought it realistically portrayed the devastating truth that not everyone receives justice for these horrific crimes and were relieved that Aaron came to realise what he had done...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.

