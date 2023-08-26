Coronation Street fans 'GUTTED' over sad realisation
Last night's Coronation Street episode struck a chord with viewers everywhere
Coronation Street viewers were saddened to see Paul upset last night after taking part in Pride celebrations.
In the last episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 25th August 2023) Paul got into the spirit of things by getting dressed up for the Pride celebrations.
But he then quickly becomes dismayed when his occupational therapist suggests it is probably time for a wheelchair - and Billy agrees.
Paul turns to alcohol to cope with the events, before returning to the Rovers where he contemplates that this will be his last ever Pride in heartbreaking scenes.
It's safe to say that viewers were moved by the events, taking to social media to express their sadness over losing Paul as a character.
'It’s hitting me that we’re going to lose Paul and Peter. Gutted man,' said one viewer online.
While another said, 'Peter Ash who plays Paul has been brilliant in this storyline, why oh why is he leaving corrie, Paul is a great character, we will miss Paul in corrie.'
And a third wrote, 'A brilliant episode of #Corrie tonight!!! The best it's been in a very long time. Loved the PRIDE scenes.
'The Scenes with Paul & Ryan etc were also excellent. The Platt Family scenes are also good as well. Corrie is starting to turn a corner again which is good to see.'
While another said, 'All Paul wants to do is have fun and embrace every moment he has left. Good for him . Great to see him enjoying himself and it's good to finally see PRIDE on #Corrie.'
What's next for Paul and will he and Billy be able to work it out before it's too late?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 28th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
