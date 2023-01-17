Coronation Street fans predict a steamy secret romance for one unlikely couple

Coronation Street viewers are predicting a steamy, secret affair between bad boy newcomer Damon and one of the women of Walford.

And after a chance meeting last night, they reckon Damon's got his eye on one of the Street's most no-nonsense characters.

Carla Barlow.

Damon's going to turn one woman's world upside down! (Image credit: ITV)

In last night's episode Carla crossed paths with drug dealer Damon in Roy's Rolls.

And their first meeting did NOT go well, with the pair bickering over whose turn it was to be served.

Corrie fans immediately took to social media to share their conviction that the early irritation between the pair meant they'd soon be having an affair!

"Well, that's Carla and Damon getting it onnnn," joked one viewer.

Let me guess Damon and Carla is going to happen this year? #CorrieJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Well that's Carla and Damon getting it onnnn! #CorrieJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Despite Carla being happily married to Peter Barlow, the idea of an affair for her isn't the outlandish suggestion it might seem at first.

After all, both Carla and Peter have a history of cheating. Remember Peter's steamy affair with Tina McIntyre?

Or Carla's fling with her husband's nephew, Adam Barlow?

Carla was disappointed that Peter didn't arrange a glitzy night out on New Year's Eve (Image credit: ITV)

Then there's Corrie boss Iain MacLeod's revelation that Damon's arrival could cause problems for one Weatherfield woman.

There’s something about a bad boy isn’t there?" Iain teased. "He has a magnetic attraction for a high-profile female character who ends up having her head turned, which has far-reaching consequences."

Hmm, high profile? Carla certainly fits that description! And the fans agree, with one viewer wondering if "Carla could possibly be the woman Damon has a fling with"?

It's definitely possible!

Carla could possibly be the woman Damon has a fling with. #CorrieJanuary 16, 2023 See more

And finally there's the unavoidable fact that Carla's more than a little bored with her life right now.

She was fuming on New Year's Eve when Peter announced he was working at Streetcars.

And she was even less impressed when he took the night off to take her for a glitzy, glamorous slap-up celebratory meal... at Speed Daal.

So frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if Damon caught her eye!

Carla could be in trouble (Image credit: ITV)

The fans have even pointed out, he's exactly Carla's type!

Though it would be fair to say that not every viewer is completely on board with the idea of a romance between Carla and evil Damon.

Nah I actually find it a bit disrespectful the audacity corrie has of making Damon Carla’s exact type. Swear to god if he drowns his sorrows with whiskey once my mental health will collapse!January 16, 2023 See more

Please, Carla, don’t fall for Damon’s dubious “charms” #CorrieJanuary 16, 2023 See more

damon needs to keep away from carla she needs to save up her psycho fighting energy for stephen #corrieJanuary 16, 2023 See more

One viewer even begged Carla not to get distracted by Damon, because Cobbles Killer Stephen Reid is still lurking round Underworld and she needs her wits about her!

It sounds like 2023 is shaping up to be a dramatic year for Carla Barlow!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more details.