Coronation Street fans predict DEVASTATING Peter Barlow twist

It looks like for Coronation Street, Christmas on the cobbles is going to be a dramatic affair, with some controversial characters returning to Weatherfield, as well as some saying goodbye.

As the festive drama unfolds, Coronation Street fans are sadly awaiting much-love Corrie veteran Peter Balow's exit on Boxing Day.

It's set to be an emotional episode for long-time Weatherfield residents Carla and Peter, who have come to realise that while they love each other, they might be better apart.

A preview clip for the show which aired on This Morning last week showed Carla embracing Peter with a mystery piece of paper in her hand — and Corrie fans have a theory that this is a vital clue on how what's going to happen in the dramatic Boxing Day episode.

'It’s official she’s printed the ticket we’re actually losing pete,' wrote one fan of the ITV drama on X (formerly Twitter).

it’s official she’s printed the ticket we’re actually losing peter #Corrie pic.twitter.com/5KHwpxzVPGDecember 22, 2023 See more

To which another fan replied with crying face emojis.

While another Coronation Street viewer wrote, 'She’s got him a plane ticket. I like Carla,' alongside some heart and Christmas tree emojis, hoping that this means a brighter future for Peter.

❤️🎄❤️She’s got him a plane ✈️ ticket. I like Carla #corrieDecember 22, 2023 See more

While other fans remarked on how much they're going to miss the Corrie star — another wrote, 'I’m more concerned about losing Peter Barlow than the body on the floor. Unless it’s Phil or Jack. Sorry.'

I’m more concerned about losing Peter Barlow than the body on the floor. Unless it’s Phil or Jack. Sorry. #Corrie #EastEndersDecember 22, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Less then a week left of Peter Barlow in Weatherfield. Not ready for his exit on Boxing Day.'

Less then a week left of Peter Barlow in Weatherfield. Not ready for his exit on Boxing Day. 💔😭#Corrie pic.twitter.com/gZax2NapOUDecember 20, 2023 See more

Tune in to tonight's episode of Coronation Street on Monday 25th December to see what's next for Peter before the big finale.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. This week, Coronation Street will be airing every night on ITV — you can view our full soaps Christmas schedule here.



You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.