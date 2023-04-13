Coronation Street fans predict THIS character will be framed for Stephen's crimes
There are some dark days ahead on Coronation Street — but could this character be framed for Stephen's crimes?
Coronation Street fans are predicting that events are about to take a dark turn and that a character on the show could be framed for Rufus' death.
Last month, it was reported that a character would be killed off on Coronation Street by villain Stephen Reid in scenes that will air this month, while recent spoilers have suggested that it will be factory client Rufus whose life tragically comes to an end.
But while it's clear to viewers that killer Stephen will be behind the murder, they've taken to Twitter to make predictions that someone else will take the fall for the heinous crime.
"Stephen has killed Rufus and he'll frame Micheal for the murder," wrote one Corrie fan on Twitter.
Stephen has killed Rufus and he'll frame Micheal for the murder 😬😬#CorrieApril 12, 2023
While another predicted, "Michael or Paul to get the blame for Rufus' murder!"
Michael or Paul to get the blame for Rufus' murder! #CorrieApril 12, 2023
Others discussed how obvious it is that we're heading into dark territory with the latest Corrie scenes... "Ok. So we are now in serial killer territory in #corrie and I’m finding it hard to believe that no one has twigged yet," wrote one viewer of the ITV show on Twitter.
Ok. So we are now in serial killer territory in #corrie and I’m finding it hard to believe that no one has twigged yet#coronationstreetApril 13, 2023
While others had a more negative take, and commented that this serial killer storyline isn't as satisfying as classic Corrie scenes, with another viewer writing, "Watching #ClassicCorrie and watching a proper villain in Richard Hillman at the moment now in current #Corrie we’re stuck with Stephen Reid how it’s fallen in the villain stake of the show."
And another predicted, "Stephen murders Rufus Michael gets blame Paul sees it can’t own up cos he’s stealing Rufus car."
Stephen murders Rufus Michael gets blame Paul sees it can’t own up cos he’s stealing Rufus car #corrieApril 12, 2023
Will Stephen be found out, or will he manage to shift the blame for the inevitable? Tune in on Friday to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.