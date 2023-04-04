Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey in DEAD BODY shock!

Michael Bailey wants to know if Rufus was murdered in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Having failed to meet up with Rufus, Michael Bailey goes cap in hand to Stephen and asks if he can remain at Underworld. Stephen snaps that he’s too late and Nina is his new Head of Design. Elaine’s shocked whilst Nina wonders what she’s let herself in for.

Ronnie advises Michael to go back to Rufus’ house and do his best to smooth things over. But when they turn up at the house they find it swarming with police!

When the housekeeper reveals that Rufus is dead and she found his body in the swimming pool, Michael reels in shock. He’s further stunned when Stephen takes him back on as Junior manager and promises to teach him everything he knows.



After a night of passion, Adam’s loved up whilst Sarah’s consumed with guilt. Later, Damon tells Sarah of his plan to turn the bistro into a late-night music venue to attract local students. He also tells Nick and Leanne that he’s happy to work the late nights and it’s an opportunity to make loads of money. Despite their reservations, the pair agree to apply for a late licence.

Will Nick and Leanne regret their decision? (Image credit: ITV)

George returns home to find Estelle giving Glenda some last-minute tips about her new stage school but Eileen reckons it’s doomed from the off.

In the community centre, a nervous Glenda psyches herself up for her first class. When it comes to an end, George smiles over at Glenda, pleased that it was such a success.

Glenda proves Eileen wrong. (Image credit: ITV)

Roy confides in a chuffed Evelyn and Shona that after a change of heart, Freddie will be returning to live with him on a permanent basis. Will he regret his decision?

In the hospital, Ryan confides in Alya that they won’t discharge him until he’s seen his own injuries and she gently points out that he’s been putting it off. Later, Ryan admits to Carla that he couldn’t manage without Alya.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.