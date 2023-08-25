Coronation Street fans predict THIS is Tyrone's REAL dad
Coronation Street viewers have pretty out-there theories about Tyrone's biological father
Coronation Street viewers have come out with an outlandish theory about who Tyrone's biological father is.
In the last episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 23rd August 2023) we saw Tyrone face further confusion over who his real biological parents are, after finding out that recovering drug addict Cassie is, in fact, his biological mother.
Corrie fans now have a theory on who Tyrone's real father could be, after a surprise run in between Cassie and Kevin Webster suggests the two already know each other.
As Tyrone is seeing his daughters Hope and Ruby into the car before a visit to Fiz in Nolfolk, Kevin Webster and Cassie come face to face.
"Is that your mum?" asks Kevin, to which Tyrone replies, "Yeah." Kevin then continues to stare at Cassie as if he already knows her - and fans think this moment could suggest something very significant.
'Omg is Kevin going to be Tyrone’s father?!' wrote one fan on Twitter.
Omg is Kevin going to be Tyrone’s father?! #corrieAugust 24, 2023
While another said, '#Corrie are definitely heading in the direction of Kevin being Tyrone’s dad!!'
#Corrie are definitely heading in the direction of Kevin being Tyrone’s dad!! 🤔August 23, 2023
While other fans of the ITV show were concerned about how the relationship will develop between Cassie and Tyrone, with another writing, 'I feel like Tyrone’s mum is going to turn abusive on him like Kirsty.'
I feel like Tyrone’s mum is going to turn abusive on him like Kirsty #corrieAugust 23, 2023
But not everyone was so kind, with another writing, 'Looking forward to seeing Tyrone get messed about by his mum. He deserves it for how he's treated Evelyn.'
Looking forward to seeing Tyrone get messed about by his mum. He deserves it for how he's treated Evelyn #CorrieAugust 23, 2023
And another wrote, 'Cassie giving out Kirsty Soames vibes She better not start hitting our Tyrone next time she wants some money for a fix.'
Cassie giving out Kirsty Soames vibesShe better not start hitting our Tyrone next time she wants some money for a fix#CorrieAugust 23, 2023
What's next for Cassie and Tyrone? And will Tyrone's real father be revealed?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday, 25th August 2023 to see what happens next.
