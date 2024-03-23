Coronation Street fans reckon they've spotted a soap crossover!

Coronation Street fans watched a sad episode last night, as Paul Foreman realised his Motor Neurone Disease had advanced further.

Paul had struggled to speak to his new PA, Hannah, in Wednesday's episode with husband Billy covering up his difficulties.

But in last night's episode, Billy couldn't keep things from Paul any longer. The pair went to a karaoke evening in the Rovers and Paul put them down to sing Stand By Me.

But when he watched back a video of their performance, Paul was shocked to realise how much his speech had deteriorated.

Viewers were moved by Paul's realisation (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers were "in tears" at the moving scenes between Paul and Billy as Paul accepted that his MND had progressed again and he was beginning to lose his speech.

"What incredible actors," said one impressed fan. Another just shared a broken heart emoji!

But some fans weren't focusing on the moving scenes.

Instead they were focusing on Paul's new PA, who was new to the Street in Wednesday's ep, and showed up again last night.

They reckon she's got an uncanny resemblance to another soap character - barmaid Gail Loman from Emmerdale!

Corrie fans reckon Hannah looks like Gail from Emmerdale (Image credit: ITV)

"Paul's new nurse is exactly like Gail from Emmerdale," said one amused fan. While another agreed: "Paul's new support worker reminds me of Gail."

There's definitely a resemblance! (Image credit: ITV)

Despite the physical resemblance between Gail and Hannah, the two are - obviously - played by different actresses.

Gail is played by Rachael Gill-Davis.

Rachael has actually appeared in Coronation Street. Back in 2022, she played a receptionist at the posh country club where Bernie Winter met her lookalike Fern's ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Hannah is played by Lois Pearson. She's been in Doctors and Father Brown, but she hasn't appeared in Emmerdale - yet!

Rachael, who plays Gail, was a receptionist at the posh gym where Bernie tracked down her lookalike's ex-husband! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.