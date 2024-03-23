Coronation Street fans reckon they've spotted a soap crossover!
Coronation Street fans think someone from Emmerdale has got lost!
Coronation Street fans watched a sad episode last night, as Paul Foreman realised his Motor Neurone Disease had advanced further.
Paul had struggled to speak to his new PA, Hannah, in Wednesday's episode with husband Billy covering up his difficulties.
But in last night's episode, Billy couldn't keep things from Paul any longer. The pair went to a karaoke evening in the Rovers and Paul put them down to sing Stand By Me.
But when he watched back a video of their performance, Paul was shocked to realise how much his speech had deteriorated.
Viewers were "in tears" at the moving scenes between Paul and Billy as Paul accepted that his MND had progressed again and he was beginning to lose his speech.
"What incredible actors," said one impressed fan. Another just shared a broken heart emoji!
Aww Paul and Billy I'm in tears , what incredible actors, #CoronationStreetMarch 22, 2024
Paul and Billy singing “Stand By Me.” ❤️ 🥹 💔 🥺😢 🎤 #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieMarch 22, 2024
But some fans weren't focusing on the moving scenes.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Instead they were focusing on Paul's new PA, who was new to the Street in Wednesday's ep, and showed up again last night.
They reckon she's got an uncanny resemblance to another soap character - barmaid Gail Loman from Emmerdale!
Paul’s new nurse is exactly like Gail from @emmerdale @itvcorrie #corrie #EmmerdaleMarch 22, 2024
Paul's new support worker reminds me of Gail from #Emmerdale 😂#CorrieMarch 22, 2024
"Paul's new nurse is exactly like Gail from Emmerdale," said one amused fan. While another agreed: "Paul's new support worker reminds me of Gail."
Despite the physical resemblance between Gail and Hannah, the two are - obviously - played by different actresses.
Gail is played by Rachael Gill-Davis.
Rachael has actually appeared in Coronation Street. Back in 2022, she played a receptionist at the posh country club where Bernie Winter met her lookalike Fern's ex-husband.
Meanwhile, Hannah is played by Lois Pearson. She's been in Doctors and Father Brown, but she hasn't appeared in Emmerdale - yet!
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Most Popular
By Martin Shore