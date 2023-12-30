Coronation Street fans say this star 'NEEDS to go' after his SHOCKING behaviour is revealed

Coronation Street viewers have reached the end of their tether with this character after his shocking behaviours was revealed.

In the latest instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Friday 29th December 2023) viewers saw Ed have a complete meltdown as he poured out his heart to Todd Grimshaw, after chasing his gambling losses and going into a financial spiral.

'Ed needs to go too,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Ed needs to go too #corrieDecember 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Dee Dee, Ed and Bobby all to be murdered please Coronation Street.'

Dee Dee, Ed and Bobby all to be murdered please Coronation Street 🤞 #Corrie #coronationstreetDecember 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'I used to think I was a kind, liberal and tolerant person, but this gambling story on #Corrie is absolutely horrific. Go straight to jail Ed, do not pass go!'

I used to think I was a kind, liberal and tolerant person, but this gambling story on #Corrie is absolutely horrific. Go straight to jail Ed, do not pass go!December 29, 2023 See more

And another commented, 'Last night I thought Bobby was funny but tonight he’s unbearable and I know Ed is Ill but my god he’s the most depressing character ever.'

Last night I thought Bobby was funny but tonight he’s unbearable and I know Ed is Ill but my god he’s the most depressing character ever #CorrieDecember 29, 2023 See more

While another Corrie fan commented on Aggie, Ed's wife who currently knows nothing about his gambling addiction, 'Hopefully Aggie will be back on the street in a heartbeat once she finds out about Ed's gambling relapse.'

Hopefully Aggie will be back on the street in a heartbeat once she finds out about Ed's gambling relapse. #CorrieDecember 29, 2023 See more

While others commented that they find the story itself boring, writing, 'Who on earth on the production team thought Ed’s gambling story would be enthralling to the viewers?'

Who on earth on the production team thought Ed’s gambling story would be enthralling to the viewers? #corrieDecember 29, 2023 See more

To which another fan replied, 'The whole family, minus Dee Dee, are appalling and like watching paint dry.'

And another said, 'Boring doesn't even cover it.'

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Sunday 31st December to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

This week, Coronation Street will be airing every night (except Thursday and Saturday) on ITV — you can view our full soap Christmas schedule here.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.