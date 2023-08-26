Coronation Street fans think THIS unlikely character STOLE the show at Pride

Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw the Rovers transformed for Pride with residents and new faces embracing the spirit of Pride in colourful fancy dress.

Much of the Coronation Street episode (which aired Friday, 25th August 2023) centred around Paul coming to terms that this would be his last ever Pride, with heartbreaking scenes.

Fans expressed their sadness to see Paul leave the cobbles on social media after the episode, but there was another character that viewers thought 'stole the show' - Peter Barlow.

'Never mind the slap on those drag queens, it's Peter Barlow's eyeliner that's stolen the show,' wrote another fan online.

While another social media user compared him to Ken Barlow in the scene, writing, 'peter actually looked so much like ken somehow in that scene.'

And another agreed, writing, 'Bloody hell thought I was watching Ken Barlow then not Peter Barlow.'

While others commented how it was heartwarming to see Peter protecting Carla after everything they've been through, 'peter protecting carla will always melt my heart like i’ve never known someone to love another person so much.'

While another wrote, calling Peter 'sexy', 'The way Peter ran in and pulled Ryan away like that I know it isn’t the point but Peter was so sexy I love him in protect carla mode!'

And another said, 'After that episode of soft Carter that we’ve been starved of… Peter is bringing Satan down I’d put my mortgage on it well done #Corrie I’ll never moan again.'

It's safe to say this episode was a hit!

One thing's for sure - everyone seems to be talking about Peter Barlow right now! Stay tuned to see what he does next.

Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 28th August 2023 to see what happens next.

