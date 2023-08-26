Coronation Street fans think THIS unlikely character STOLE the show at Pride
Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw the Rovers transformed for Pride
Last night's episode of Coronation Street saw the Rovers transformed for Pride with residents and new faces embracing the spirit of Pride in colourful fancy dress.
Much of the Coronation Street episode (which aired Friday, 25th August 2023) centred around Paul coming to terms that this would be his last ever Pride, with heartbreaking scenes.
Fans expressed their sadness to see Paul leave the cobbles on social media after the episode, but there was another character that viewers thought 'stole the show' - Peter Barlow.
'Never mind the slap on those drag queens, it's Peter Barlow's eyeliner that's stolen the show,' wrote another fan online.
Never mind the slap on those drag queens, it's Peter Barlow's eyeliner that's stolen the show. #CorrieAugust 25, 2023
While another social media user compared him to Ken Barlow in the scene, writing, 'peter actually looked so much like ken somehow in that scene.'
peter actually looked so much like ken somehow in that scene 💀 #CorrieAugust 25, 2023
And another agreed, writing, 'Bloody hell thought I was watching Ken Barlow then not Peter Barlow.'
Bloody hell thought I was watching Ken Barlow then not Peter Barlow #coronationstreet #corrieAugust 25, 2023
While others commented how it was heartwarming to see Peter protecting Carla after everything they've been through, 'peter protecting carla will always melt my heart like i’ve never known someone to love another person so much.'
peter protecting carla will always melt my heart like i’ve never known someone to love another person so much #CorrieAugust 25, 2023
While another wrote, calling Peter 'sexy', 'The way Peter ran in and pulled Ryan away like that I know it isn’t the point but Peter was so sexy I love him in protect carla mode!'
The way Peter ran in and pulled Ryan away like that I know it isn’t the point but Peter was so sexy I love him in protect carla mode! #CorrieAugust 25, 2023
And another said, 'After that episode of soft Carter that we’ve been starved of… Peter is bringing Satan down I’d put my mortgage on it well done #Corrie I’ll never moan again.'
It's safe to say this episode was a hit!
One thing's for sure - everyone seems to be talking about Peter Barlow right now! Stay tuned to see what he does next.
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 28th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.