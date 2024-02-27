Coronation Street fans turned off by 'cringe' saucy scenes!

Coronation Street fans were treated to a glimpse into the bedroom activities of one of Weatherfield's most beloved couples in last night's episode.

Sally and Tim Metcalfe were thrust right into the centre of Steve McDonald's relationship woes and shared some saucy secrets of their own!

Poor Steve was unaware that Steve's wife, Tracy Barlow, had been playing away with former footballer Tommy Orpington.

In fact, Steve had 'proposed' to Tracy and asked her to renew their vows.

But across the cobbles, Sally and Tim had put two and two together and realised what had been going on between Tracy and Tommy O.

Tim confronted Tracy and she promised to fess up. But instead she accepted Steve's proposal.

So when Tim found out, he spilled the beans to a stunned Steve.

After some heartbreaking conversations between Steve and Tracy, the hapless husband went over to the Metcalfes' house.

Steve told Tim a whole load of fibs about what went down between him and his wife, pretending Tracy had begged him to forgive her, when really she'd said she no longer loved him.

But what really got people talking about the episode, was Tim and Sally admitting to some saucy bedroom games involving Sally role playing as a 'naughty weather girl'!

Some fans thought the whole thing had gone too far.

"Think Sally/Tim is supposed to be funny - but it's cringe," complained one fan. While another said: "Tim and Sally sex talk, cringe."

But while many fans weren't loving the bedroom banter, others were quick to add their praise for the scenes and pay tribute to writer Jonathan Harvey.

"Tonight's ep is peak #Corrie," one viewer said. "That Sally/Tim scene in the kitchen was hilarious."

While another fan simply said: "Soap Gold."

