Coronation Street fans want ICONIC character to return after Roy drops clue

Coronation Street fans want the iconic Becky McDonald (Katherine Kelly) to return to the cobbles after Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) heartwarming comment in Monday night's episode (March, 11).

Roy inadvertently became a suspect in teen Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) disappearance after he accidentally disposed of vital evidence while cleaning up her flat.

After learning that his friend Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) would be charged for the terrible state Lauren had left the flat in, he took responsibility for cleaning it up and also paid Lauren's outstanding rent.

Lauren vanished back in February when Roy fired her from her job at the café after Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) accused her of stealing £5 from her purse.

She later told Roy that she planned to leave Weatherfield forever and vanished without a trace just hours later.

Roy was questioned by DS Lisa Swain regarding Lauren Bolton's disappearance. (Image credit: ITV)

After Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) found what appeared to be blood stains in Lauren's flat, Carla Barlow (Alison King) and her nephew Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) went to the police station to tell DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) about the sinister discovery.

Later on, DS Swain and Craig showed up to question Bobby who told them all about Lauren's relationship with Roy, how he gave her a job, found her somewhere to live and wanted to help her get back on her feet after her troubled past.

DS Swain called in at the café to question Roy, who asked him why he gave Lauren a job in the first place given her history.

Roy replied: "Ah, she was trying to make a fresh start but clearly struggling. She reminded me of someone who I'd helped in the past. Working here had helped that person to find their feet, so to speak. Unfortunately, it didn't have the same effect on Lauren."

Roy was of course talking about Becky McDonald, a troubled ex-con he and his wife Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) took under their wing in 2006.

Becky McDonald was another troubled soul Roy took under his wing. (Image credit: ITV)

After serving a three-month prison sentence, Becky joined a literacy class for ex-offenders, where Hayley was doing voluntary work.

Realising that Becky was a reformed character and wanted to do better for herself, the Croppers let her move in with them and she started working at Roy's Rolls. Becky developed a fierce loyalty and friendship to the couple, which was a turning point for her character.

Fans are now begging for Becky to return to the cobbles after Roy's surprise reference...

Loving the Becky reference tonight ❤️ I really hope she comes back one day. #CorrieMarch 11, 2024 See more

Poor Roy, We Don't Care about Lauren #Corrie I'd love Becky to return, fight for RoystonMarch 12, 2024 See more

Lauren reminds Roy of Becky. 🖤 #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrieMarch 11, 2024 See more

Becky mention ar queen!#CorrieMarch 11, 2024 See more

Coronation Street airs tonight at 8pm on ITV1.