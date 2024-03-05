Coronation Street spoilers: Bobby Crawford FRAMES Roy!

Bobby Crawford tells the police that Roy is involved in Lauren’s disappearance in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Bobby Crawford suggests Sean should think about renting Lauren’s old flat. But when Sean says he saw what looked like blood on the curtains, Carla and Bobby head straight for the police station and tell DS Swain.

DS Swain and Craig let themselves into Lauren’s flat and survey the extent of the blood stains. Bobby tells them about her relationship with Roy, how he gave her a job, found her somewhere to live and cleaned up the mess in the flat after she left. DS Swain calls at the café and questions a shocked Roy.

Sarah and Damon excitedly show Gail the details of a house they’re going to view. Later, Damon calls Harvey and tells him he wants a cut of the profits from the job or he’ll go to the police, then makes out to Sarah that he’s spoken to his financial advisor and they can afford to buy the house of her dreams.

Damon calls Harvey with a warning. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu tells Yasmeen that he’s going to put the £10k into trust for Eliza’s future. Later, Eliza finds the envelope containing £10k in Stu’s coat pocket together with a note that reads “I’m sorry I let Eliza down”. As she and Alya look at him expectantly, Stu’s heart sinks.

Eliza leans who much she's worth to Dom. (Image credit: ITV)

As Sean scrolls on his phone looking at flats to rent, Dylan insists he wants nothing more to do with Mason, while a guilty Eileen assures them there’s no rush to move out and to take their time. As Gary and Maria discuss Liam’s home-schooling routine, they’re interrupted by a knock on the door from the police who tell them that Mason’s been charged with threatening with a bladed article in a public space and he’ll likely receive a custodial sentence.



Simon tells Nick and Leanne that he’s prepared for whatever punishment the magistrate throws at him tomorrow as he deserves it. Meanwhile, Sam agrees to write a character reference for him.



Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.