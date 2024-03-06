Coronation Street to air grim murder twist as bloody evidence is unearthed

Will Coronation Street be hit by another murder?

A suspected murder is set to rock the cobbles in Coronation Street as a bloody discovery is made following Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) disappearance.

Lauren vanished several weeks ago and hasn't been seen or heard from since. An extremely concerned Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) reported her missing to the police after a couple of days and they promised to investigate due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

In upcoming scenes, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) finds himself in hot water when he goes to clean up Lauren's flat after his friend Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is forced to let it go as the landlord found out she’d been sub-letting it.

When Roy discovers Evelyn is going to get charged for the terrible state Lauren’s flat has been left in, he takes responsibility for cleaning it up. However, Bobby is deeply suspicious when he discovers Roy in the flat going through Lauren’s things.

Bobby suggests to Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that he look at renting out Lauren's empty flat, but Sean reveals the grisly truth that he saw what appears to be blood on the curtains.

Lauren Bolton disappeared without a trace weeks ago. (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby and Carla Connor are horrified and head straight for the police station to tell DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) about the gruesome revelation. Soon enough, DS Swain and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) let themselves into Lauren’s flat and survey the extent of the blood stains.

After sparking suspicion sorting through Lauren's belongings, Bobby tells the officers about Lauren's relationship with Roy, how he gave her a job, found her somewhere to live and cleaned up the mess in the flat after she left.

DS Swain calls at the café to question a shocked Roy, but it's not long before suspicions shift to another Weatherfield resident.

Max Turner (Paddy Bever) sets his sights on Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), and quizzes him on Lauren’s tutoring sessions. Realising the dates don’t stack up, Max is even more suspicious.

When Max goes to the station to tell DS Swain about Lauren’s O-Vidz account, he discovers Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) had already told her.

DS Swain questions Max about Lauren’s secret boyfriend and although he admits that he never met her boyfriend, he suspects it’s Daniel.

Bobby Crawford revealed all about Roy Cropper's relationship with Lauren. (Image credit: ITV)

DS Swain brings Daniel in for questioning and suggests that Lauren paid for her lessons with sex. When DS Swain drags up his questionable relationships with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and sex worker Nicky Wheatley, a horrified Daniel demands a solicitor realising he is under suspicion.

Later, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) and Daniel listen in horror to a radio interview with DS Swain in which she suggests that Lauren was murdered.

The next day, Daniel confides in dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) that he hasn’t slept a wink fearing he’ll be banged up for a murder he didn’t commit.

Roy Cropper is arrested for Lauren's murder. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Roy is getting trolled online and Carla and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) warn him not to get involved in Max's second appeal as it’ll only invite further unwanted attention.

Suzi from the Gazette arrives at the café to record a fresh appeal, but they’re interrupted by the arrival of DS Swain who tells Roy she’s arresting him on suspicion of Lauren's murder.

Is lovely Roy really responsible for Lauren's murder or could Lauren still be alive?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.