Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow gets REVENGE on Tracy

Amy Barlow is furious when Tommy and Tracy try to play happy families in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A reluctant Amy Barlow meets up with Tracy for lunch in the bistro, but she’s unimpressed to discover Tommy there too. When Tracy explains that she thought it would be nice for them to get to know each other, Amy scowls and orders the most expensive Champagne on the menu.



Bobby and Max have spent the night watching the police coming and going from Lauren’s flat. When Bethany and Daniel call round at No.8 to ask about Lauren, Max quizzes Daniel about his tutor sessions. Realising the dates don’t stack up, Max eyes him with suspicion.

When Max goes to the station to tell Swain about Lauren’s O-Vidz account, he discovers Ryan had already told her. DS Swain questions Max about Lauren’s secret boyfriend. Max admits that he never met her boyfriend, but he suspects it’s Daniel Osbourne. DS Swain quizzes Daniel, suggesting that Lauren paid for her lessons with sex. Daniel’s horrified and when DS Swain drags up his previous relationships with Summer and Nicky Wheatle he demands a solicitor realising he is under suspicion.

Later, Bethany and Daniel listen in horror to a radio interview with DS Swain in which she suggests that Lauren was murdered.

DS Swain questions Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

Hope, Sam and Eliza manage to track down Dom to the Chariot Square Hotel bar and later Eliza calls at Speed Daal with Dom in tow. With Stu and Yasmeen present, Eliza tells Dom that she’s not prepared to lose him again and she’d like to move to Germany with him!

Eliza tells Dom she wants to live with him. (Image credit: ITV)

As Leanne and Simon get ready to leave for court, Nick makes out that he’s far too busy to go with them. Simon’s disappointed and Leanne shoots him a filthy look.



Linda broaches the subject of Joseph’s schoolwork with Chesney and reckons he’d benefit from a move to Oakhill. But he’s gobsmacked when she offers to pay the fees.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.