Coronation Street spoilers: Dylan Wilson puts his life on the line with Mason

Dylan Wilson realises the error of his ways in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Sean is defensive of Dylan Wilson as Eileen and George ask questions. After Dee Dee tells Dylan he needs to think about his plea, he bumps into Liam and apologises for bullying him and is horrified when Liam tells him he contemplated suicide.

Later, Mason finds Dylan in Victoria Garden and thanks him for taking the rap. Dylan looks at him with contempt and tells him that he told the police about the hit and run too. Has he just put himself in grave danger?



When Roy discovers Evelyn is going to get charged for the terrible state Lauren’s flat has been left in he takes responsibility for cleaning it up. Bobby is deeply suspicious when he discovers Roy in the flat going through Lauren’s things and he calls at No.8 and fills Max in on his search for Lauren.

When Max reveals that Lauren had two O-Vidz accounts and Ryan reported her for the first one, Bobby’s intrigued. Bobby then tells Carla and Ryan that someone called DirtyNigel54 posted online that they’ve spotted Lauren and he’s off to meet them to find out more.



Bobby wants to know what Roy is up to. (Image credit: ITV)

A glum Fiz confides in Tyrone that she failed to get a promotion despite her ideas and even the girls seem to prefer the company of Evelyn and Cassie. Tyrone confides in Evelyn how Fiz is feeling sidelined and worries the kids don’t need her any more. Urged on by Evelyn, Ruby reads out her monologue about her role model.



Don wants to return the £10K to Stu and he’d prefer it if Eliza knew nothing about his visit as it would only upset her all over again.

Meanwhile, in the office, Dee-Dee continues to give Adam the cold shoulder and assures him she’s looking for somewhere else to live and should soon be out of his hair.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.