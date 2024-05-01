Coronation Street favourite to make EXPLOSIVE return after YEAR away

A West End star is set to return to Coronation Street after a year.

West End star Ruthie Henshall is returning to Coronation Street as she reprises her role as cruise ship singer Estelle Harrington — and her return is set to cause a rift on the cobbles.

Estelle made her first appearance in Weatherfield last year when she had a run-in with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) over the cost of her mother's funeral.

But all was forgotten when Estelle bumped into her old friend Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) and the pair reminisced over their time on the cruise ships together.

It wasn't long before Estelle was trying to convince Glenda to buy into her theatre school franchise Little Big Shotz.

Estelle returns to the soap next week and offers Glenda the chance to buy her share of Little Big Shotz, which sparks a feud with her brother George.

Ruthie Henshall returns as Estelle Harrington. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda arrived to the cobbles in 2022 and reunited with her brother George after performing on cruise ships.

She got a job as a barmaid at the Rovers Return and also invested in Little Big Shotz, which she now runs at the Victoria Street Community Centre alongside her work at the pub.

However, the subject may strike a nerve with George, especially after he gave Glenda £5,000 behind his partner Eileen Grimshaw's (Sue Cleaver) back so she could have the funds to invest in the company.

In upcoming scenes, when Glenda tells a guilty George how she desperately wants to raise the money to buy the Little Big Shotz business off Estelle, he offers to help her apply for a bank loan. But as he looks over her accounts he realises there’s no way she’ll ever get a loan.

George has been harbouring the secret that Glenda should have received 50% of the funeral business six years ago after finding their dad Archie's will.

Glenda Shuttleworth and Estelle reunite in upcoming scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda suggests to Estelle that she buys Little Big Shotz on credit and pays her back in instalments. However, a concerned George ruins the deal by saying she’d have no means to pay the monthly instalments.

Glenda moans to Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) about George’s act of betrayal and Todd assumes that she's found out about Archie’s will. When Glenda demands to know what he’s talking about, Todd realises his mistake.

Adam Barlow warns Glenda that suing George for half of the funeral business would be costly, there’s no guarantee she’d win and she’d be best to forget it, leaving Glenda crushed.

When Rupert from rival undertakers Rest Easy calls at Shuttleworth's and registers his interest in buying the business, George and Todd are furious to discover Glenda has put it up for sale.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.