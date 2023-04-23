Coronation Street former star has some strong words on Craig's proposal
The latest episode of Coronation Street has everyone talking about Faye's next move.
Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, who used to play Bethany Platt, in the ITV show has some strong words for one of the current characters on the show.
In Friday's episode, aired on Friday 21 April, Faye Windass was faced with a proposal from partner Craig Tinker, despite engaging in a kiss with ex Jackson Hodge.
Colson Smith, who plays Jackson in the show, shared a behind-the-scenes picture on his Instagram, which then had a surprise comment from former Corrie star Lucy.
Alongside an image of himself down on one knee in a bright red ITV coat, he wrote, 'Can you believe it, Craig Tinker getting down on one knee.'
Lucy Fallon commented on the post, 'Not happy x.'
To which Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass in the show, replied, 'You win some, you lose some #loser,' alongside a wedding ring emoji.
To which Lucy replied, 'Don't make me come and knock you out,' alongside a kiss emoji.
It's been confirmed that actress Ellie will be leaving the soap after 12 years on the ITV show, so fans are eager to know whether that will be with Jackson, Craig, or perhaps on her own.
Fans also had some strong reactions to the storyline, with one writing, 'Ooh Craig. Faye doesn’t deserve him.'
Ooh Craig 😂😂😂 #Corrie #CoronationStreet … Faye doesn’t deserve himApril 21, 2023
While another said, Wait! Faye is thinking and dithering about moving to Slough- WHY? Insist on Windsor Faye.'
#corrie Wait! Faye is thinking and dithering about moving to Slough- WHY? 🤣🤣🤣. Insist on Windsor Faye.April 21, 2023
While another said, 'Secrets don't stay secrets for long in Weatherfield. Faye needs to be careful especially as Jackson nearly blew everything by telling Craig about Faye wanting to move to Slough.'
Secrets don't stay secrets for long in Weatherfield. Faye needs to be careful especially as Jackson nearly blew everything by telling Craig about Faye wanting to move to Slough. 😬#CorrieApril 21, 2023
Who will Faye choose? Tune in to next week's episode of Corrie to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
