Coronation Street LEGEND set to leave the cobbles in HORROR murder twist?

Coronation Street favourite Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) could meet a grisly end in a dark murder plot as new pictures reveal that he may become Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) next victim.

Serial killer Stephen has murdered three people so far and it looks like his reign of terror isn't coming to an end anytime soon as he sets his sights on his fourth victim — Tim.

Todd Boyce and Joe Duttine, who play Stephen and Tim, were spotted filming the gruesome scenes on-location as Stephen resorts to extreme measures to keep his secrets hidden once again.

The pictures show Todd and Joe filming the upcoming scenes with a stunt double dressed as Tim. Stephen is seen trying to strangle Tim with a tie from the backseat of a taxi, before trying to finish the murder against the bonnet of the car.

Is this the end of Tim's time on the cobbles or will he manage to escape the killer and be the one to expose his crimes?

Tim Metcalfe has already confronted Stephen Reid over his lies. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim has had his suspicions about Stephen for months, especially since he planned to kill Tim's mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) during their relationship.

Stephen had been plotting to kill his fiancé Elaine, but the murderer's lies were exposed after Elaine and Tim found forged life insurance papers. She also realised that Stephen had been lying about having Zoom calls with his ex-wife Gabrielle.

The taxi driver confronted Stephen about his lies and an explosive showdown ensued, with the scuffle ending with Stephen being rushed to hospital with a head injury.

Stephen managed to escape punishment and has since been focused on trying to cover his tracks after Rufus Donahue's (Steven Meo) wife Lou (Eleanor Howell) became suspicious over the circumstances about her husband's death.

Rufus became Stephen's third victim after he drowned him in a swimming pool in April — but is Tim next on the killer's hit list?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.