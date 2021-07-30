'Coronation Street' murderer Phelan to return in ghoulish plot

Coronation Street killer Pat Phelan could be coming back from the dead — well, sort of!

Tony Maudsley (Benidorm, The Job Lot), who plays funeral director George Shuttleworth on the ITV soap, has revealed that Eileen Grimshaw’s (Sue Cleaver) murdering ex will come back to haunt her.

And this eery twist could threaten any chance George has with Eileen.

The evil builder (Connor McIntyre) was one of Coronation Street’s most notorious villains until he was killed by Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) in June 2018. He was responsible for the vicious murders of Weatherfield residents Vinny Ashford (Ian Kelsey), Andy Carver (Oliver Farnworth), Luke Britton (Dean Fagan), and Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis).

Talking about the latest storyline, Tony told Metro.co.uk: “George is innocent, he gets embroiled in it. He hides something from Eileen which gives her the biggest shock of her life; I don’t know why he doesn’t expect such a big reaction. Yes, he is landed in hot water, poor George. This does involve one of Eileen’s most murderous old flames.”

During Phelan’s life of murder and deceit on the cobbles, he was in a romantic relationship with Eileen Grimshaw, who eventually found out about his evil crimes. However, fans will be glad to hear that the future could be bright for witty Eileen, as Tony believes that there could be a happy future for their characters.

He added: “I'm more than happy to leave it to the writers but you know, eventually I would love a big fat wedding, full of disaster, with Eileen having to travel in a hearse and everything going wrong but still packed with love.

“Nothing subtle, something big and mad. I would love a comedy wedding; there’s a brilliant moment around Christmas relating to a gift. It’s absolutely brilliant (laughs). Poor George gets in trouble again!”

So, might Corrie legend Connor McIntyre return? Well, he has previously hinted that he'd be up for playing Phelan's twin, so you never know!

Coronation Street continues on ITV.